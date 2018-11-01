 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hiroshima: Hostess, 31, stabs acquaintance in Fukuyama

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 1, 2018

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested the 31-year-old manager of a hostess club over the alleged stabbing of a male acquaintance in Fukuyama City earlier this week, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 28).

At around 12:25 a.m. on October 28, Manami Sumimura allegedly used a knife to stab the man, 39, in the head on a road in a business district.

The man suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

A hostess stabbed a male acquaintance on a road in Fukuyama City on October 28 (Twitter)

Police later accused Sumimura, who had been drinking prior to the incident, of attempted murder. She partially denies the allegations. “I stabbed [him] with a knife, but I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

