Hiroshima: Fishery cooperative employee fatally stabbed

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a 74-year-old male employee at a fishery cooperative in Shobara City was fatally stabbed on Wednesday, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 27).

At around 7:30 a.m., emergency services received a distress call after the Taishakukyo Fishery Cooperative employee was found collapsed and bleeding on the premises.

The employee was unconscious and not breathing when he was later transported to a hospital where he was confirmed dead, according to police.

The man had suffered stab wounds in several locations of his head and abdomen. Police are treating the case as the result of foul play.

The cooperative is within the Hiba-Dogo-Taishaku National Park, located in the northern part of the city.