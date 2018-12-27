Hiroshima: Drunk man, 25, sets fire to residence with family inside

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 25-year-old man after he set fire to the residence he shares with his father and another relative, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 25).

At around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Yoshiaki Suda, of no known occupation, used a lighter to start a fire in a room of the two-story wood home in Higashi Ward. He then tipped off emergency services.

Officers arriving at the scene found Suda to be intoxicated. Meanwhile, the residence had completely burned to the ground. The suspect’s father and other relative escaped from residence unharmed, police said.

Upon his arrest, Suda admitted to the allegations. “I did in retaliation after I got into a fight with my father,” Suda was quoted by police.