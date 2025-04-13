Hiroshima cops launch murder case after man found collapsed in park later dies

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police launched a murder case after a man found collapsed and bleeding in a park in Fuchucho on April 12 later died, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 14).

Around 10 p.m., police officers received a call from a park visitor. “I heard a voice calling for help. It might be a quarrel,” the caller said.

Officers arriving at the scene found an adult male bleeding and lying face-down near the entrance to the management office of Mikumarikyo Forest Park.

The man was confirmed dead at the hospital where he was taken, police said.

Police later set up an investigation headquarters to investigate the case as murder. The culprit remains at large.

Elementary and junior high schools in the area have decided to close temporarily on Monday.

The park is located in the mountains about 4 kilometers northeast of JR Hiroshima Station. It has a campground and an observation deck. According to the park’s management office, two groups of four people had been camping in the park since the night of April 12.

The investigation headquarters will work to quickly identify the victim and track down the culprit.