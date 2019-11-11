 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hiroshima: 3 persons found dead in apparent murder-suicide

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 11, 2019

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide following the discovery of the bodies of a man, his wife and their daughter inside their residence in Hiroshima City last week, reports NHK (Nov. 8).

On November 8, officers working off a tip found the bodies of Akinobu Masuda, a 40-year-old company employee, his wife, 36-year-old Mayuko, and their 3-year-old daughter inside the residence, located in the Senocho area of Asa Ward.

Mayuko had suffered stab wounds to the back. Meanwhile, he husband had been stabbed in the neck and abdomen. Both bodies were found on the first floor.

The daughter was found stabbed in a second floor room. Police retrieved a blood-stained knife from inside the residence.

Three persons were found dead in a residence in Hiroshima City on November 8 (Twitter)

Prior to the discovery by police, a male neighbor became suspicious after noticing a broken bottle and a blood-stained wristwatch near a truck parked at the residence. After the neighbor could not contact anyone, he alerted police.

There were no signs of forced entry to the residence, police said.

