Hiroshima: 0.17 grams of stimulant drugs lands yakuza gang in hot water

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 13, 2021

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have raided an office of a criminal syndicate in Takehara City as a part of an investigation into the possession of an illegal drug.

On Tuesday morning, officers entered an office of the Nagae-gumi, an affiliate gang of the Kyodo-kai.

According to Fuij News Network (April 13), the search was conducted following the arrest of 55-year-old Masakazu Esaka, of no known occupation, on April 1.

Police raided an office of the Nagae-gumi on Tuesday (Twitter)

At just before 6:00 a.m. that day, Esaka was found to be in possession of 0.17 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, during voluntary questioning on a road in the Chuo area of the city.

Though the suspect has declined to comment on the allegations, the course of the investigation led police to the Nagae-gumi.

Police are now investigating how Esaka obtained the illegal substance.

Published in Crime and Yakuza

