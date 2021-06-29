Hey batter, batter, batter, batter, batter! Police take down pipe-wielding man in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police apprehended a pipe-wielding man in Yokohama City on Tuesday, an incident that was caught on tape.
At just before 8:00 a.m., the shirtless man held the metal pipe like a batter in the box on a road in Totsuka Ward before swinging wildly at several officers who approached him.
Police later accused of Masayuki Numagami, a 40-year-old resident of Chigasaki City, of interfering with the duties of a public servant.
“When I saw the uniforms of the officers, I decided to swing the iron pipe around so that they wouldn’t come near,” Numagami was quoted in admitting to the allegations.
【“半裸男”警察官に鉄パイプ振り回し…逮捕】https://t.co/Hh9MDrbdg2
横浜市で警察官に対し鉄パイプを振り回したとして、40歳の男が逮捕されました。男は現場近くの交差点で交通事故を起こして逃走し、動かなくなった車を乗り捨て、半裸で鉄パイプを振り回していたということです。 pic.twitter.com/wUN6V3iNka
— 日テレNEWS (@news24ntv) June 29, 2021
Fled traffic accident
In footage provided by the network, one officer with a pole rushes the portly Numagami on the road but winds up tumbling to the pavement.
The suspect then makes a run for it, slickly transferring the pipe from one hand to the other behind his back.
But, seconds later, another officer shoves him with his riot shield up against a fence. Other officers join to complete the apprehension.
Prior to the incident, Numagami was involved in a traffic accident. As he fled the scene, he picked up the pipe, police said.