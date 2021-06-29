Hey batter, batter, batter, batter, batter! Police take down pipe-wielding man in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police apprehended a pipe-wielding man in Yokohama City on Tuesday, an incident that was caught on tape.

At just before 8:00 a.m., the shirtless man held the metal pipe like a batter in the box on a road in Totsuka Ward before swinging wildly at several officers who approached him.

Police later accused of Masayuki Numagami, a 40-year-old resident of Chigasaki City, of interfering with the duties of a public servant.

“When I saw the uniforms of the officers, I decided to swing the iron pipe around so that they wouldn’t come near,” Numagami was quoted in admitting to the allegations.

Fled traffic accident

In footage provided by the network, one officer with a pole rushes the portly Numagami on the road but winds up tumbling to the pavement.

The suspect then makes a run for it, slickly transferring the pipe from one hand to the other behind his back.

But, seconds later, another officer shoves him with his riot shield up against a fence. Other officers join to complete the apprehension.

Prior to the incident, Numagami was involved in a traffic accident. As he fled the scene, he picked up the pipe, police said.