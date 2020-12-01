Gunma: Woman suspected in killing of 2 children ‘does not recall’ incident

GUNMA (TR) – A 32-year-old woman suspected of killing her two children in Annaka City earlier this month denies the allegations, police have revealed, reports Jiji Press (Nov. 30).

Early on November 16, police and emergency personnel working off a tip arrived at the residence of Kumiko Fujimaki and found her boy, 4-year-old Kei, and his sister, 2-year-old Aria, collapsed in the bathtub.

The bodies of children, clothed in their pajamas, showed no signs of external wounds. Police later revealed that both had died due to drowning.

At around 7:15 a.m. that same day, a neighbor found Fujimaki collapsed in a drainage ditch near the residence.

She was transported to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest. On Monday, police accused her of murder upon her release from the hospital. “I do not recall [the matter],” she was quoted by police.

Fujimaki shared the residence with five other people, including her children and her parents. The suspect’s mother first discovered the children in the bathtub at around 4:30 a.m. on November 16 and alerted emergency services.