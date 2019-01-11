Gunma: Woman accused of strangling daughter was ‘worried about truancy’

GUNMA (TR) – A woman accused of strangling her teenage daughter, who is currently in serious condition, at their residence in Maebashi City earlier this week has told police that she had become “worried” about her behavior, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 10).

On Tuesday afternoon, Naoko Fujita, 51, allegedly used a mobile telephone charging cord to strangle her daughter, 14, at the residence, located in the Minamicho area.

The girl, a second-year middle school student, was rushed to a hospital where she remains unconscious, police said previously.

In the latest development, Fujita, who is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, has told police that she had become concerned about her daughter’s behavior. “I became worried about her truancy and violent outbursts at home,” the suspect was quoted.

In August, the family moved to Maebashi, which resulted in the girl attending a new school. However, she stopped attending class due to poor physical health, police said.