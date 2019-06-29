Gunma: Teacher, 27, accused of confining female student in car

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police arrested a 27-year-old private middle school teacher after he abducted a female student on Tuesday and confined her inside his vehicle, reports Fuji News Network (June 26).

At around 1 p.m., the mother of the girl reported to police that her daughter was missing from their residence. “The inside of the house has been ransacked,” she reportedly added.

While examining security camera footage taken outside the residence, police saw a vehicle belonging to Shinya Uchida, who teaches a class in which the girl is enrolled, parked outside.

At around 4:30 p.m. that day, officers found the vehicle parked along a mountain road in Takasaki City. The girl was in the back seat of the vehicle with Uchida, police said.

After the suspect declined to open the locked doors, an officer used a baton to smash a window. Uchida then pulled out a knife and began slashing himself in the abdomen.

Uchida suffered minor injuries in the incident. Upon his arrest on suspicion of confinement, he admitted to the allegations, police said.

The girl had suffered injuries to the head. Since her eyes showed redness, police suspect that Uchida assaulted her.

According to the school, Uchida began working as a full-time teacher in 2016. In addition to teaching mathematics, he coaches tennis.