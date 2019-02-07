Gunma: Roofer threw iron frame on railway; collision with train caused delay

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 50-year-old man for throwing an iron frame onto a railway in Tatebayashi City in last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 6).

At around 10:40 p.m. on January 6, Sakae Seyama, a layer of tiles for traditional roofing, allegedly threw the frame — measuring 1 meter and on each side and with a thickness of 5 centimeters — onto the Tobu Koizumi Line between Tatebayashi and Narushima stations.

A local train with two cars then struck the frame. The driver of the train and the 20 passengers were not injured. The collision caused the line to be delayed for 30 minutes, according to the Tatebayashi Police Station.

Seyama admits to the allegations, police said.

Seyama surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage. Police are now investigating whether the suspect also placed a concrete block on the same railway last June.