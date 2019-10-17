Gunma police: DVD shop employee found murdered died from stab wound

GUNMA (TR) – A male employee at a DVD rental shop in Numata City was found murdered earlier this week died as a result of a stab wound, police have revealed, reports TBS News (Oct. 16).

At around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, the wife of the man tipped off police by telephone, “My husband is dead.”

Officers arriving at the store, located in the Takahashibamachi area, found the Yasumori Saito, 59, collapsed face-down and bleeding. He was later confirmed dead at the scene.

In the latest development, police said on Wednesday that Saito died as a result of a stab wound the heart.

The store also sells used books and game machines. Police also said that merchandise valued at around 100,000 yen and 40,000 yen in cash from the register were missing from inside.

The store, which is managed by the man’s older brother, is open between 10 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. The man’s wife visited the store after he was late in returning home on Monday and found him inside.