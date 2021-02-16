Gunma: Pair sought in ¥13 million pachinko parlor robbery

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police are hunting for two men who robbed a pachinko parlor in Midori City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 14).

At just past 10:30 a.m., the pair broke into an adjacent shop to parlor Maruham Omama that exchanges playing balls for prizes. “Please don’t move,” one of them told a 47-year-old female staff member.

After binding her hands with tape and blindfolding her, the perpetrators fled with 13 million yen in cash. The employee was unharmed, the Kiryu Police Station said.

The shop has an electronic lock. However, the perpetrators entered after one of them entered the correct pass code.

Believed to be in their 20s, both perpetrators have slender frames. At the time of the incident, they were both dressed in black, police said.