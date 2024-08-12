Gunma man wanted in connection with death of father found dead at dam in apparent suicide

GUNMA (TR) – A 54-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of his father and the wounding of his sister was found dead at a dam in the town of Showa on Saturday, the result of an apparent suicide.

At around 8:45 a.m., the manager of the dam called police. “A security camera is showing what appears to be a person caught on the conveyor belt of the trash collector,” the manager said.

Police arriving at the scene found the body and confirmed that it is that of Koichi Kogure, of no known occupation, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 10).

On August 8, police issued his portrait photograph and placed him on a nationwide wanted list on suspicion of attempted murder.

At around 3:51 a.m. the day before, a person believed to be Kogure called police. “I killed someone,” the caller said.

When police arrived at a residence in the town of Mikami, they found the 92-year-old father of Kogure and his 55-year-old sister lying on the ground bleeding.

The two were taken to a hospital, but the father later died. The sister sustained a serious head injury, police said.

The father and sister lived at the residence together. Kogure lived in a different location. Police believe that Kogure attacked his father with something like a knife and fled. The sister told police that the suspect struck her with a blunt object.

The vehicle of the suspect was found near the residence, not far from the Tone River that runs through the town. The location of the discovery of his body is nearly 20 kilometers downstream of where the car was parked.