Gunma: Man still wanted over ’98 killing of 3 family members

GUNMA (TR) – On the anniversary of the killing of three persons at their residence more than two decades ago, Gunma Prefectural Police sought the help of the public in seeking the whereabouts of the 50-year-old man wanted for the crime, reports TBS News (Jan. 14).

On January 14, 1998, Hiroshi Kogure disappeared after killing Takeo Ishii, then 48, his wife and another relative at their residence in what is today Takasaki City. Police concluded that Kogure was behind the killing after listening to eyewitness testimony.

On Tuesday, police officers and a support group for victims handed out leaflets with information on the case to commuters at JR Takasaki Station in hopes of locating the whereabouts of Kogure.

Through last December, police had received more than 2,500 tips in the case.

Last year, the Takasaki branch of the Maebashi District recognized that Kogure was behind the killings in ordering him to pay 137 million yen as compensation for “mental anguish” casued to the family of Ishii.

The statute of limitations for seeking reparations in such a case is 20 years. Prior to the expiration, the family sent a claim to the last known address of Kogure.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Takasaki Police Station at 0120-547-590.