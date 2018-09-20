 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gunma: Man sprayed graffiti on bridge

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 20, 2018

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a man for allegedly spraying graffiti in Isezaki City earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 19).

Between March and April, Ko Yagihara used sprayed a pink and yellow image on a concrete wall of a bridge in the city. “Yo!” reads the text above the image.

A man sprayed an image on the concrete wall of a bridge in Isezaki City earlier this year (Twitter)

Yagihara, who has been accused of causing property damage, admits to the allegations. “I wanted other people to see my work,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Yagihara has admitted to carrying out the same crime on dozens of other occasions, police said.

