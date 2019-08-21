Gunma: Man left corpse of mother in vehicle

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly leaving a corpse likely that of his mother inside his vehicle in Ota City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 20).

On Tuesday, officers from the Ota Police Station accused Yukimi Tomiuka, of no known occupation, of abandoning a corpse.

The day before, the suspect summoned police to a parking lot for the residence of a relative. “My mother is dead inside my car,” he reportedly said.

Officers from the Ota Police Station arriving at the scene found a corpse in the back seat.

Around last August, the suspect, his mother, 92, and his son, 27, began living in the vehicle, police said.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.