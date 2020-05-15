Gunma: Man and his wife accused in fatal assault of his ex-girlfriend’s son

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have re-arrested a 27-year-old man and his wife over the alleged fatal abuse of his former girlfriend’s 4-year-old son, reports TBS News (May 13).

On Wednesday, police accused Kazuki Muto, of no known occupation, and his wife, 23-year-old Chinatsu, of manslaughter in the death of Shuga Tsuchiya.

Kazuki admits to the allegations. However, Chinatsu has declined to comment, police said.

According to police, Kazuki and Chinatsu allegedly assaulted Shuga at the Takasaki City residence of Satomi Tsuchiya, the boy’s 25-year-old mother, on April 22. The boy was confirmed dead due to a subdural hematoma early the following day.

“I had stress”

An examination of the boy’s body showed a number of bruises, some of which seemed old while others appeared new.

The latest arrests are the third in the case. Police first arrested Tsuchiya and Kazuki, who were once engaged in a relationship, on suspicion of inflicting injury upon the boy in February and early April.

Police then accused Chinatsu of the same crime. However, the charges have been put on hold, according to TV Asahi (May 13).

“I had stress due to parenting,” Tsuchiya was previously quoted by police in admitting to inflicting injury upon the boy.

Satomi registered her pregnancy with the city in December, 2015. After concealing the pregnancy from her family, she gave birth to Shuga in April, 2016.

Satomi initially lived at the residence of her parents. She then moved several times. Police previously said that Tsuchiya took care of the boy while his mother was at work. It is not known when his relationship with Satomi ended.

According to the government of Takasaki City, a staff member examined Shuga last August. At that time, he had no bruises.