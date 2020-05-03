Gunma: Man, 38, arrested over fatal beating of girlfriend

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police last week arrested a 38-year-old man over the alleged fatal beating of his girlfriend in their residence in Maebashi City, reports TBS News (May 2).

On April 27, Daichi Toyoda, of no known occupation, allegedly beat Hiromi Ishikawa, 47, in the abdomen, arms and legs.

Ishikawa was later confirmed dead at a hospital. An examination of her body revealed extensive bruising, the Maebashi Police Station said.

Upon the arrest of Toyoda on suspicion of inflicting injury on April 30, Toyoda admitted to the allegations, police said.

In addition to investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, police are considering whether to change the charge against the suspect to manslaughter.