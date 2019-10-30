Gunma: Man, 28, nabbed over fatal stabbing of DVD shop employee

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a male employee at a DVD rental shop in Numata City earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 29).

On the night of October 14, Shigeki Takahashi, of no known occupation, allegedly used knife to repeatedly stab Yasumori Saito, 59, in the chest and neck inside the store, which also sells used books and game machines.

Takahashi also allegedly stole about 40,000 yen in cash 9 game machines valued at around 188,000 yen before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Takahashi, who has been accused of murder and robbery, admits to the allegations, the Numata Police Station said.

Police also said that the results of an autopsy revealed that Saito died from shock due to loss of blood from a stab wound the heart.

Takahashi surfaced as a person of interest in the case after his motorcycle was spotted near the scene of the crime in security camera footage. As well, he was found to have sold the game machines at shops around the prefecture.

On the night of the incident, Saito’s wife visited the store after he was late in returning home and found him collapsed inside. She then alerted police.