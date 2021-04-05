Gunma: Girl, 19, arrived at police station with corpse of infant in bag

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a girl and her 21-year-old boyfriend for allegedly leaving the corpse of her newborn inside a plastic bag, reports the Sankei Shimbun (April 2).

On the morning of March 31, the girl, 19, and her mother arrived at the Takasaki Police Station with the body of the boy inside the plastic bag.

Police later accused the girl and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Omito Seki, of abandoning a corpse. They both admit to the allegations, police said.

Both suspects are bar employees living in Takasaki. On around March 26, the girl gave birth to the boy inside the toilet of his residence.

After speaking with Seki, they then placed the body of the boy in the bag. Police arrested Seki on April 1.

Police planned to use the results of an autopsy scheduled for April 2 to determine the cause of death.