 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gunma: Doctor accused fondling chest of female patients during stethoscope exams

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 20, 2019

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old male doctor from Maebashi City over the alleged molestation of female patients last year, reports TBS News (May 19).

Last September, Hideki Yagi allegedly fondled the chest of four female employees of an automobile parts manufacturer, including a 26-year-old woman, with his hand while manipulating a stethoscope during a regular exam for employees of the company.

Yagi, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I touched their chests, but it was not done intentionally,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The matter emerged after one of the victims told the company that there was “something strange about the doctor.”

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »