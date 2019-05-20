Gunma: Doctor accused fondling chest of female patients during stethoscope exams

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old male doctor from Maebashi City over the alleged molestation of female patients last year, reports TBS News (May 19).

Last September, Hideki Yagi allegedly fondled the chest of four female employees of an automobile parts manufacturer, including a 26-year-old woman, with his hand while manipulating a stethoscope during a regular exam for employees of the company.

Yagi, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I touched their chests, but it was not done intentionally,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The matter emerged after one of the victims told the company that there was “something strange about the doctor.”