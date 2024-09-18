 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gunma cops open murder case after woman found collapsed at nursing home later dies

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 18, 2024

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police last week launched a murder investigation after an 87-year-old female resident of a nursing home in Fujioka City who was found collapsed and bleeding from her head later died.

At around 5 a.m. on the on September 9, a staff member on patrol at Fujinoen found Takeko Arai, an 87-year-old resident, lying on her back and bleeding from her head in front of a toilet opposite her room.

Arai was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said, according to Nippon News Network (Sep. 11).

The results of an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was traumatic shock caused by a strong blow to the head.

A woman found collapsed at Fujioka City nursing home last week was later confirmed dead (Twitter)

Fujinoen has 20 to 30 residents, and the only staff member working there at the time was the one who discovered Arai. It is a tranquil area of ​​rice fields, located about 4 kilometers from Gunma Fujioka Station.

“I heard it was quite popular and it was hard to get in,” a person in the area tells the network. “When the cherry blossoms were in bloom, I saw some old ladies outside enjoying cherry blossom viewing with staff. It didn’t look like the kind of place where [an incident] would happen.”

Arai entered the facility about two years ago and experienced no prior troubles. The murder weapon is unknown, but since there was no sign of a third party breaking into the facility at the time, police are investigating the possibility that the crime may have been committed by another resident.

