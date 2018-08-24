Gunma cops crack down on bosozoku bikers

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police on Thursday announced the arrest of two men affiliated with a bosozoku motorcycle gang that violated traffic laws during a ride last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 23).

According to police, 32 persons connected to the gang Kyusha-kai rode motorcycles and traveled in passenger vehicles in ignoring traffic lights and weaving back and forth through lanes of traffic over a roughly 30-minute period starting at 10:25 p.m. on June 24, 2017.

The parade traveled over a 17-kilometer distance on a national highway through Ota, Kiryu and Midori cities, police said.

Since October of last year, police have arrested 15 alleged riders in the group for violating the Road Traffic Act. The arrests announced on Thursday were for two men both aged 19 at the time of the incident.

“My friend invited me,” one of the suspects, a company employee, told police in admitting to the allegations. “I was only requested to drive, and I did not behave recklessly,” the second suspect, a part-time worker, told police in partially denying the charges.