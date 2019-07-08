Gunma cops again seek help of public over disappearance of girl

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police on Sunday once again sought the help of the public in obtaining information that may lead to the resolution of the disappearance of Yukari Yokoyama, who went missing in Ota City more than two decades ago, reports TBS News (July 8).

At the Aeon Mall in Ota, about 80 officers handed out flyers with information about Yokoyama, who is believed to have been abducted from a pachinko parlor on July 7, 1996. At some point, the girl, who was 4 at the time, became separated from her parents and was never seen again.

An examination of security camera footage revealed a man in sunglasses and a black hat perusing the aisles of machines over a 15-minute period without playing. Standing at 158 centimeters tall, the man is shown with Yukari at one point. He was believed to have been in his 30s at the time.

“I want her to come back safely,” Yokoyama’s father was quoted. “I will never stop until I find her.”

Police regularly hand out the flyers, which show an artist’s drawing of how Yukari could look today, on or near the anniversary of her disappearance at rail stations and shopping centers. Also provided are still images of the security camera footage showing the suspect.

A reward of 6 million yen is being offered by a gaming association for information connected to the case. Through June of last year, police had received more than 4,400 tips, but none has led to a resolution.

Persons with information on the case are urged to call the Ota Police Station at 0276-33-0110.