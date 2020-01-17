Gunma: City staffer accused of sex with teen girl

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a male staff member for Shibukawa City for allegedly engaging in sex with a middle school girl last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 16).

Between around 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on March 31, Kazuhiro Nomura, a 38-year-old staff member in the waterworks division, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl, then 15, at a hotel in Takasaki City while knowing she was a minor.

Nomura, who has been accused of violating a prefectural ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths, denies the allegations. “I did nothing obscene,” the suspect was quoted by the Maebashi Police

Station.

According to police, Nomura got to know the girl through a social-networking service.

At a press conference on Wednesday, an official for the city said, “We want to further strengthen guidance and supervision of staff members to restore the trust of citizens.”