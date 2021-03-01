GSDF dismissed executive over alleged rape of female colleague during training drill

HOKKAIDO (TR) – The Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) last week dismissed an executive over the alleged rape of a female colleague during a training drill last year, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 25).

The GSDF dismissed the executive, aged in his 40s, from the 7th division of Northern Army, on February 25. His rank and age were not provided.

On July 26, the executive is alleged to have raped the woman, also a member of the Northern Army, at the Yausubetsu Training Area.

“Satisfy my sexual desire”

Later that month, the woman reported the incident to her supervisor. Last November, the executive was arrested. He was prosecuted on suspicion of coerced intercourse the following month.

“I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” he reportedly said during the investigation.

The executive was in charge of planning and managing GSDF drills.

“We deeply apologize to the victim over this incident,” colonel Hajime Takeuchi, who is commander of the 7th division. “With the matter being due to the lack of self-awareness [of the executive], the punishment was based on the confirmed facts. We will provide thorough guidance to staff members so that this will not happen again in the future.”