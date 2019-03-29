GSDF captain accused of paying school girl for sex

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a Maritime Self-Defense Force officer for allegedly paying a school girl for sex, reports Jiji Press (Mar. 28).

Masaru Oyoshi, a 43-year-old captain stationed at Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture, allegedly paid the 30,000 yen on each occasion between September and October of last year that she engaged in acts deemed obscene with him at hotels in Chiba Prefecture.

According to the Takashimadaira Police Station, the suspect met the girl on multiple occasions over that period while knowing she was a minor.

Oyoshi, who has been accused of violating the anti-child prostitution law, generally admits to the allegations, police said.

Police became aware of the matter after finding an online post by the girl in which she wrote that she was seeking a relationship based on enjo kosai, or compensated dating. A subsequent examination of her smartphone revealed a Twitter exchange between her and Oyoshi.

According to the GSDF, Oyoshi is the employed in an engineering division.

“We are cooperating fully with the investigation and, based on the results, will respond strictly in due course,” a representative of the GSDF was quoted.