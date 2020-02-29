Graffiti found at 10 locations in Koenji

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for the perpetrators who sprayed graffiti at nearly a dozen locations in the Koenji area of Suginami Ward earlier this week, reports TBS News (Feb. 29).

Between the night of February 25 and the following morning, the perpetrators sprayed red and white paint at more than 10 locations, including a shutter for a store, near JR Koenji Station.

The locations are within 250 meters of one another, police said.

“I want the offenders to come forward,” said a woman whose property was damaged.

An examination of security camera footage showed three men and women spraying paint in the area. Police are seeking their whereabouts on suspicion of causing property damage.