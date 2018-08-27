Gotemba City staffer nabbed over theft of women’s underwear

SHIZUOKA (TR) – A temporary staff member at Gotemba City was apprehended over the weekend over the alleged theft of women’s underwear, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 26).

At around 8:10 p.m. on August 25, Naoki Katsumata, 60, allegedly stole one pair of women’s underwear — valued at around 1,000 yen — hanging out to dry at the residence of a male company employee in the town of Nagaizumi.

According to the Susono Police Station, the occupant of the residence saw Katsumata commit the theft and gave chase once the suspect fled the scene. After the he managed to elude capture initially, several local residents apprehended him in the nearby area.

Katsumata is a guide for hikes to the summit of Mt. Fuji.