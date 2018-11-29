Goodwill founder handed suspended prison term for speeding

TOKYO (TR) – A court here on Wednesday handed the founder of now-defunct staffing agency Goodwill Group Inc. a three-month prison term, suspended for three months, for driving a vehicle at a speed of 87 kilometers per hour over the speed limit.

In the early morning hours of February 25, Masahiro Origuchi, 57, drove his Mercedes Benz at 147 kilometers per hour over a stretch of an expressway in the capital in which the limit is 60 kilometers per hour.

“Driving at an excessive speed is very risky on a grand scale,” said presiding judge Goichi Nishino at the Tokyo District Court in handing down the ruling.

In explaining the suspended sentence, the judge said that he took into consideration a donation of 1 million yen made by Origuchi to an unspecified cause and his pledge to never get behind the wheel again.

Juliana’s

In 2008, Origuchi resigned as chairman of Goodwill after one of its subsidiaries was penalized for illegally dispatching workers and receiving fees through applications deemed fraudulent.

Origuchi was also one the supporters of the legendary club Juliana’s, which over its three-year run in Minato Ward garnered tremendous popularity for women attired in tight clothing dancing atop platforms.