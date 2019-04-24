Golden Week for thieves: Aichi police warn about break-ins

AICHI (TR) – With Saturday set to mark the start of an extended Golden Week holiday, Aichi Prefectural Police on Wednesday issued a reminder that such periods are rife for break-ins, reports TV Asahi (Ap. 24).

In security camera footage provided by police, five thieves in hooded sweatshirts are shown wrenching open the front glass doors of an automobile parts store in the prefecture last June. They then carry armfuls of merchandise out to a van parked in front.

According to police, the thieves made off with 270,000 yen in goods. Members of the group have been arrested and prosecuted on suspicion of theft.

During past Golden Week holidays, police in Aichi have noticed a jump in burglaries and break-ins of residences and businesses. With this year’s holiday spanning an unprecedented 10 days, law enforcement is advising citizens to take extra precaution.