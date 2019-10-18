Ginza stylist accused of drugging, sexually assaulting woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male hair stylist for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his salon in Ginza earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 18).

On a day in August, Hiroaki Aoshika allegedly forced the woman, aged in her 20s, to consume a beverage laced with a sleeping powder inside the salon. He then molested her while she was nearly passed out.

Aoshika, who has been quasi-indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I photographed her upper body while she was nude and touched her chest,” the suspect was quoted by the Tsukiji Police Station.

The incident took place while the salon was closed. In bringing the woman to the salon, Aoshika called out to her in the street. “Do you have an interest in being a hair model,” he reportedly asked.

As a part of the investigation, officers searched the residence of Aoshika and found sleeping powder, whose content matched that previously found in the system of the woman.