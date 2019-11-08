 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ginza chiropractor suspected of swindling patients with ‘interest’ scam

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 8, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the director of a chiropractic clinic in the Ginza area of Chuo Ward who is suspected of swindling patients in an investment scam, reports TBS News (Nov. 6).

Between August and October of 2016, Yuji Sato, 61, allegedly defrauded a female patient of 1.15 million yen. “With the deposit system we have [at this clinic], you can earn income,” he is alleged to have falsely told the woman.

Sato admits to the allegations, police said.

Yuji Sato (Twitter)

The woman began coming to the clinic in 2015. During one treatment session, Sato lured the woman into the scam. “A good interest rate is possible,” he said.

Police suspect that Sato used similar means to swindle more than 10 other patients out of a total of more than 20 million yen.

