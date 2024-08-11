Gifu woman accused of egging neighbor’s house from long tamago

GIFU (TR) – It is a case where the motive for the abuse is unclear. But one thing is certain: it began a long tamago.

As Nippon News Network (Aug. 8) tells it, a 53-year-old woman living in the town of Kawabe has been arrested for throwing eggs the property of a neighboring house, a crime that was carried out for years.

On Wednesday, police accused Yoshiko Kakamu of repeatedly thrown eggs at the residence on July 19 and 25. She was sent to prosecutors for violating a Gifu Prefectural nuisance prevention ordinance. “I didn’t do it,” Kakamu said during questioning in denying the allegations.

But there is ample security camera footage showing the suspect hurling eggs at the adjacent property — and on many more days that the two cited by police.

“The white walls were left completely black,” the female occupant of the targeted property tells the network, “and I’m left wondering why this has happened to me.”

The victim does not know the motive for the crime.

“I feel sick”

Footage provided by the network shows large black stains spread across the windows and walls. There are also traces of dripping liquid and shattered shell pieces stuck to the exterior.

“I feel sick when I’m in the garden or field,” the woman continues, “and the smell is so strong that it comes into my house.”

The reporter notes that “just getting close to this place and it smells fishy.”

In security camera footage shot on July 25, two white eggs can be seen coming from Kakamu’s window. About 40 minutes later, the same window was opened again and two more eggs were thrown.

The harassment started in December 2019. “It happens every day,” the victim said. “There is not a day that she does’t throw eggs. At least five to 6 eggs, at most 20.”

“Threw a hardboiled egg once”

In one case, an egg was thrown, but it didn’t reach the neighbor’s property. Then, Kakamu came along and picked up the busted shells and tossed them again.

“[The suspect] threw a hardboiled egg once, but it broke a box for storing farm equipment outside.”

Fearing for her safety, the victim installed the security camera system.

“I can finally live a normal life”

The arrest is not the first for Kakamu. She faced the charges three years ago, but the harassment did not stop.

The victim says she has not talked to Kakamu in 10 days. “The only thing I could do was not to provoke her,” the victims says. “[One day, when I came home and opened the car door, she said, ‘You old hag.'”

Kakamu moved into her residence about 20 years ago. She started the harassment by dumping trash on the neighboring property. However, that gradually escalated.

“I feel relieved,” the victim says of Kakamu’s arrest. “From now on, I can finally live a normal life, or rather, I can come home and live in peace. I feel like I can sleep at night.”

Neighborhood troubles can develop into situations where you feel unsafe. So, what should you do if you are in a neighborhood trouble?

Keita Tanaka, the CEO of service Vanguard Smith says seeking advice early is important in resolving disputes.

“Misunderstandings are very common,” says Tanaka. “If you spend time misunderstanding the other person, you will gradually move in a more unpleasant direction and cause trouble.”

He also says that it is dangerous for the people involved to try to resolve the issue on their own.

“If you say [something] directly yourself, a conflict will arise,” the CEO says. “I recommend going through someone else. If it’s an apartment building, there is a manager or management company available. In other words, persons who know both parties. It’s best to avoid making a request directly as much as possible.”