Gifu: Woman, 55, left corpse of mother in residence

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 55-year-old woman for allegedly leaving the corpse of her mother inside their residence in Tajimi City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 4).

Hiroko Ito, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, denies the allegations. “I only put her to bed,” the suspect was quoted by the Tajimi Police Station.

On Saturday morning, a female relative of Ito and a male neighbor visited the residence, located in the Koizumicho area, after being unable to contact the suspect and her mother for an extended period.

Upon arrival, the body likely belonging to her mother, 81, was found lying atop a futon. According to police, the person is believed to have died more than 10 days before the discovery.

In addition to confirming the identity of the body, police are seeking to determine the cause of death.