Gifu woman, 47, found living with corpse of father

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old woman after she was found living with a corpse likely that of her father in Ogaki City, reports Chukyo TV (June 11).

At around 3:00 p.m. on June 10, officers working off a tip entered the residence of Yuko Morimoto, a company employee, and found the body inside.

The following day, police accused Morimoto of abandoning a corpse. It was not revealed whether she admits to the allegations.

Morimoto shares the residence with her 87-year-old father. Earlier on June 10, a female neighbor reported to police that she “had not seen” the suspect’s father for an extended period.

In addition to confirming the identity of the body, police are now seeking the cause of death.