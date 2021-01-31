Gifu: Truck driver accused in fatal assault of co-worker

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested a 56-year-old truck driver in connection with the alleged fatal assault of a co-worker in Kakamigahara City last year, reports Jiji Press (Jan. 27).

Early on July 6, Yoshihiko Asano, 56, allegedly assaulted Yukihiro Matsuoka, 32, at a sports ground, causing him to fall into a ditch where he drowned.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder on January 27, Asano admitted to the allegations, police said.

Prior to the incident, the city received substantial rain, which likely caused the water level in the ditch to rise.

Matsuoka’s body was found lying face-up in the ditch at around 11:00 a.m. on July 8, when the depth of the water was around 1 centimeter.

Asano lives with three other persons. After the discovery of Matsuoka’s body, Asano regularly went to work until January 23.

Asano became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage. Neighbors and acquaintances told the Gifu Shimbun that Asano liked to gamble on horse and bicycle races.

According to the paper, police learned that Matsuoka had loaned money to Asano. Police are now investigating whether that was a factor in the crime.