Gifu: Middle school teacher accused of sex with pupil at hotel

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a male middle school teacher for allegedly having sex with a pupil last year, reports the Gifu Shimbun (Mar. 4).

On December 30, the suspect, 33, allegedly engaged in sex with the girl at a hotel in the prefecture.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to violating the Child Welfare Act.

The suspect lives in Gifu City.

Police launched an investigation after receiving a report on the matter on February 26.