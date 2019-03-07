 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gifu: Man, 56, claims exposing self to woman was ‘pursuit of knowledge’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 7, 2019

GIFU (TR) – To be filed under: A likely story.

Gifu Prefectural Police over the weekend arrested a 56-year-old man who upon being found fully nude in public claimed to be conducting a form of training, reports Tokai Television Broadcasting (Mar. 2).

At around 5:40 a.m., the man allegedly exposed his genital area to a female passerby on a road in the Kandamachi area of Gifu City.

Officers arriving at the scene arrested the man on suspicion of indecent exposure. “My purpose was not doing [something] obscene,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I did it for the pursuit of knowledge.”

