Gifu: Man, 51, not prosecuted after corpse of father found

GIFU (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecutions of a 51-year-old man after a corpse likely that of his father was found in their residence in Mino City last month, reports the Gifu Shimbun (April 18).

On April 17, police found the decayed corpse stretched out on a futon inside a room of the two-floor residence.

The body was later identified as belonging to the 84-year-old father of Yukihiro Nakamura, a company employee.

Based on the stage of decay, he had been dead for an extended period, police said previously.

Upon the arrest of Nakamura that same day, he admitted to the allegations of abandoning a corpse.

On April 27, prosecutors with the Gifu District Public Prosecutor’s Office did not prosecute Nakamura. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Nakamura shared the residence with his father. After the discovery, the suspect fled before the arrival of police. However, officers found him in a nearby park a few hours later.

The corpse was originally found by the suspect’s brother earlier that same day. He arrived at the residence after not being able to contact his father.