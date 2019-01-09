 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gifu: Man, 31, fatally stabs neighbor ‘over noise’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 9, 2019

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested a 31-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his neighbor at an apartment building in Ogaki City, a crime that took place after they got into a dispute, reports Kyodo News (Jan. 6)

At around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, Hiroyuki Goshiki, of no known occupation, tipped off police, saying that he had stabbed a person.

Officers arriving at the building found Miyuki Watanabe, a company employee, lying face-down with stab wounds to the neck atop a futon in the second-floor unit. He was confirmed him dead at the scene.

Officers found Goshiki, who lives in the unit next to Watanabe, seated in the corridor. A blood-stained knife with an 18-centimeter-long blade was found nearby.

A man fatally stabbed his neighbor in Ogaki City on Sunday (Twitter)

Police subsequently accused him of murder. “We got into a dispute over noise,” the suspect was quoted by the Ogaki Police Station. “I became irritated, and I stabbed him.”

Watanabe lived alone. Police suspect that the suspect attacked the victim after he went to sleep. A person living on the first floor said they heard a loud sound coming from above that night.

The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be loss of blood due to a wound to the neck, police said.

