Gifu: High school boy stabs woman with scissors at pharmacy

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police last week arrested a 17-year-old high school boy over the alleged stabbing of a woman at a pharmacy in Seki City, reports NHK (Sept. 13).

At around 2:00 p.m. on September 12, the boy, a second-year student, allegedly used a pair of scissors to slash the head and neck of the woman, 33, after she exited a toilet of the store, located in the Toshicho area.

The woman was transported to a hospital in a conscious state. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

About 10 minutes after the incident, the boy surrendered at a police box. “I stabbed a person,” the boy reportedly told officers upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

The boy and the woman are not acquainted. Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.