Gifu: Gang of 3 robs company president of ¥10 million in parking lot

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police are hunting for three men who robbed the president of a shipping company in Hashima City out of 10 million yen over the weekend, reports the Asahi Shimbun (June 16).

At around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, a woman tipped off police about the robbery, which took place in a parking lot in the Fukujucho area.

Officers arriving at the scene learned that two assailants sprayed an irritant into the eyes of the president after he attempted to a board a vehicle outside his residence. The pair then swiped two bags containing a total of 10 million yen in cash.

The assailants then sped off in white vehicle driven by a third. The president was not hurt in the incident, police said.

The two assailants were attired in masks and black clothing at the time of the incident.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of all three men on suspicion of robbery