Gifu: Corpses believed to belong to woman, son found in residence, river

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police last week launched an investigation after the corpses like likely belonging to a woman, 75, and her son were found in two locations in Hashima City, reports the Gifu Shimbun (Mar. 19).

At around 12:20 a.m. on March 18, a relative tipped off emergency services after finding “a woman dead” inside a residence in the Fukujucho Chiyoda area.

Personnel arriving at the residence found a person believed to be the woman collapsed and bleeding inside. She was later confirmed dead, police said.

The woman shares the residence with her 45-year-old son, whose whereabouts were unknown at the time of the discovery.

After finding a note written by the son that hinted at suicide, police and emergency personnel began searching for him.

Personnel later found the body of a man floating about 280 meters downstream of the Hashimao Bridge on the Nagara River.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identities of both bodies and determine the causes of death.