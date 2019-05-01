Gifu: Corpse found in residence of 90-year-old woman

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police arrested a 90-year-old woman after a corpse likely belonging to her son was found their residence in Ogaki City last week, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 26).

At around 11:00 a.m. on April 25, a care worker tipped off police, saying that Shizuko Nagatani was not present at her residence, located in the Hayashimachi area.

Officers from the Ogaki Police Station arriving at the residence found the male corpse inside.

At just past 3:00 p.m. that same day, officers took Nagatani in for voluntary questioning after locating her at an undisclosed location in the city.

Since Nagatani shares the residence with her second son (52), police suspect that the body belongs to him. After accusing her of abandoning a corpse, she admitted to the allegations, police said.

Police are now seeking the cause of death.