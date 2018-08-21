Gifu: Chef stabs manager at Chinese restaurant

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested a chef at a Chinese restaurant in the town of Kitagata over the stabbing of the establishment’s manager, reports the Chunichi Shimbun (Aug. 21).

At around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, the chef, 45, wielded a knife with an 18-centimeter-long blade in slashing the neck of the 53-year-old manager inside restaurant Kyusaiko.

According to the Kitagata Police Station, the manager suffered a 30-centimeter-long gash extending from the left side of his neck to the right side of his chest, an injury considered light. However, a wound to is right hand was deemed serious.

The suspect and victim are both Chinese nationals, police said.

“The manager reprimanded me during working hours about noise from the plates, so I beat him in the face,” the chef was quoted by police. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident.