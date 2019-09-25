Gang of 4 suspected in theft of diamonds, jewels from Meguro residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for four persons in connection with the theft of valuables worth at least 1 billion yen from a residence in Meguro Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 23).

On the morning of September 20, the owner of the high-end residence, located in the Kamimeguro area, reported the theft of diamonds, precious metals and jewelry from inside while they were away on a trip.

The front door of the residence had been wrenched open with a tool of some kind, according to the Meguro Police Station.

An examination of security camera footage showed at least four persons behaving suspiciously around the residence while the owner was out. Police are seeking their whereabouts in connection with the crime.

It is likely that the thieves were aware that the owner would be away in carrying out the caper, police said.

The residence is located about 400 meters from Nakameguro Station.