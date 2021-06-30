Gaming co. representative does ‘not remember’ alleged sexual assault of female taxi driver

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a representative of a gaming-related company over the alleged sexual assault of a female taxi driver, reports TBS News (June 29).

At around 2:00 a.m. on June 19, Naoya Sato, 50, allegedly grabbed the chest of the driver, aged in her 20s, after he exited the cab in a residential area of Nakano Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Sato denied the allegations. “I do not at all remember [the matter],” the suspect told police.

According to police, Sato had been drinking prior to the incident.

After the alleged crime, Sato fled the scene on foot. However, police used security camera footage to identify him.