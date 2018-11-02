Fukushima: Woman, 59, admits to fatally strangling mother

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 59-year-old woman who has admitted to fatally strangling her mother at their residence in Fukushima City on Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 2).

At around 1:00 p.m., the husband of Michiyo Takahashi tipped off police after finding his mother-in-law, 91-year-old Toku Kato, 91, collapsed in the living room.

During questioning by officers arriving at the scene, Takahashi said she strangled her mother with her hands. On Friday, police arrested her on suspicion of murder. She admits to the allegations, police.

The suspect lives with her husband and mother at the residence, police said.

In addition confirming the cause of death via the results of an autopsy, police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the murder.